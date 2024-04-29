US president, Israeli premier discuss Rafah

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday discussed southern Gaza Strip's Rafah in a phone call, the White House said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"The President stressed the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced in full coordination with humanitarian organizations. The leaders discussed Rafah and the President reiterated his clear position," a White House statement said.

Despite international warnings about a planned Israeli invasion of Rafah, the Israeli army insists on going ahead with attacking the tiny city, which is home to more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

The US stresses that the defeat of Hamas is important, but any operations in Rafah should take into account civilian safety and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"The President and the Prime Minister also discussed increases in the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza including through preparations to open new northern crossings starting this week," the White House added.

Biden also reaffirmed the US' "ironclad commitment" to Israel’s security following the defense against Iran’s missile and drone attack earlier this month.

They also reviewed ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages together with an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, the White House added.

