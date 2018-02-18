US President slams FBI over deadly school shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted the FBI on Saturday for missing a tip about the gunman accused of killing 17 people in a Florida high school.

“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable, according to Anadolu Agency.

“They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!” Trump tweeted.

On Friday, the FBI acknowledged it fumbled a tip about the gunman accused of killing 17 people in a Florida high school, prompting Attorney General Jeff Sessions to order a review of the bureau and Justice Department protocols.

The bureau said in a rare statement it was contacted Jan. 5 by a person close to Nikolas Cruz with information about his "gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting".

Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following the rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

That information should have been evaluated as a threat to life, the bureau said, and then forwarded it to the Miami field office for investigation.

That protocol was not followed and no investigation was conducted, the bureau acknowledged.

After opening fire in five classrooms, Cruz left his rifle and backpack and escaped alongside fleeing students. He went to a nearby Walmart and purchased a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's, police said.

He was apprehended without incident about 40 minutes later.

News.Az

News.Az