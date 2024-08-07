US president talks to Egyptian, Qatari leaders about regional tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a bid to de-escalate regional tension in the Middle East, US President Joe Biden spoke separately with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt, the White House said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

"President Biden spoke today with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani of Qatar to address their efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, including through an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal," it said in a statement.Biden thanked al Thani for his leadership in facilitating negotiations that the White House said have now reached a final stage.The leaders agreed "on the urgency of bringing the process to closure as soon as possible," it added.In a separate phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the leaders also addressed their efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, including through an immediate cease-fire and hostage release deal.Thanking his Egyptian counterpart for helping to facilitate negotiations, the White House said the leaders agreed to remain in close coordination over the coming days.Already escalated due to cross-border hostilities, friction between Hezbollah and Israel has grown worse since July 30, when Tel Aviv assassinated senior military commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut.Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was also assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran the following day. Iran and Hamas accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh’s assassination, while Tel Aviv has not yet confirmed or denied responsibility.Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against the killing of Shukr as cross-border fire between the two sides continued to rage, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught on Gaza which has killed nearly 40,000 people since last October following an attack by Hamas.

News.Az