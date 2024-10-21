US presidential campaign: Harris outspends Trump in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the final month of the US presidential race, Kamala Harris significantly outspent Donald Trump, placing a strong emphasis on television advertising, according to records released by the Federal Election Committee (FEC) yesterday.

The Democratic Party presidential candidate has build up a significant financial advantage over the course of the campaign so far, both outraising and outspending her Republican rival in recent months, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Harris team disclosed to the FEC that her campaign spent $270m (£207m) in September, compared to $78m for Trump.The vast majority of both of their expenditures went on campaign advertising, as the presidential race entered its final weeks.Harris has outraised Trump significantly in money raised by small donors as well, with $220m raised compared to his campaign's $63m.She also has the edge, if by a smaller margin, in cash on hand available to their respective campaigns - entering October with $187m in the bank, while Trump reported $120m.

News.Az