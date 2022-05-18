US proud to partner with Azerbaijan to bolster maritime security on Caspian Sea: Embassy
- 18 May 2022 12:29
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 173455
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/us-proud-to-partner-with-azerbaijan-to-bolster-maritime-security-on-caspian-sea-embassy Copied
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger welcomed a delegation from the US European Command Joint Interagency Counter Trafficking Center to discuss Department of Defense security cooperation with Azerbaijan, the embassy said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
“The US Embassy is proud to partner with Azerbaijan to bolster maritime security on the Caspian Sea and defeat narcotics traffickers along the borders,” the embassy said.