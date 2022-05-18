US proud to partner with Azerbaijan to bolster maritime security on Caspian Sea: Embassy

US proud to partner with Azerbaijan to bolster maritime security on Caspian Sea: Embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger welcomed a delegation from the US European Command Joint Interagency Counter Trafficking Center to discuss Department of Defense security cooperation with Azerbaijan, the embassy said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“The US Embassy is proud to partner with Azerbaijan to bolster maritime security on the Caspian Sea and defeat narcotics traffickers along the borders,” the embassy said.

News.Az