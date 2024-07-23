US provides aid worth $60M to Haiti

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US ambassador to the UN on Monday announced $60 million in additional humanitarian assistance and the provision of additional security vehicles for Haiti.

"Proud to announce $60m in additional humanitarian assistance and more armored vehicles for Haiti’s security," Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on X during a trip to the troubled Caribbean country."This assistance has one purpose: to help deliver on the needs of the Haitian people in their pursuit of a safer, more prosperous and democratic future," she added.Around 5.5 million people in Haiti are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance amid a complex humanitarian crisis exacerbated by civil unrest, disease, economic instability and insecurity.Haiti has been struggling with gang violence and political instability for years. The country saw an escalation of violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise three years ago.Rival armed groups took control of the capital, Port-au-Prince, earlier this year, forcing Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign. Armed gangs are said to control an estimated 80% of the city.UN development specialist Garry Conille was named Haiti’s new prime minister in May.

