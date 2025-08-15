US publishes Trump’s memorandum on waiver of Section 907

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Register, the official journal of the US federal government, has published the Memorandum on the Extension of Waiver of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act with Respect to Assistance to the Government of Azerbaijan.

In the document addressed to the Secretary of State, Trump stated that the extension of the suspension is justified under US law, News.Az reports.

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including title II of the Foreign Operations, Export Financing, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2002 (Public Law 107-115), I hereby determine and certify that extending the waiver of section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act (Public Law 102-511) with respect to Azerbaijan:

is necessary to support United States efforts to counter international terrorism; or

is necessary to support the operational readiness of United States Armed Forces or coalition partners to counter international terrorism; or

is important to Azerbaijan's border security; and

will not undermine or hamper ongoing efforts to negotiate a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan or be used for offensive purposes against Armenia.

Accordingly, I hereby extend the waiver of section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act.

You are authorized and directed to publish this determination in the Federal Register and to provide this determination and the Memorandum of Justification to the appropriate committees of the Congress.” the text reads.

“Extending the waiver of section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act with respect to Azerbaijan is necessary to support United States efforts to counter international terrorism; is necessary to support the operational readiness of United States Armed Forces or coalition partners to counter international terrorism; or is important to Azerbaijan's border security,” the document reads.

US President Donald Trump signed the document suspending the enforcement of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act on August 8 during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington.

News.Az