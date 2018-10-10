US rapper, musician, entrepreneur Wordsmith to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

While in Azerbaijan, Wordsmith and his band will perform various public concerts and conduct master classes for local musicians and students

Wordsmith, a rapper, musician, and entrepreneur based in Baltimore, will visit Azerbaijan for the first time on October 7-20, through the sponsorship of the US Embassy in Baku, the embassy said in a message Oct. 10.

While in Azerbaijan, Wordsmith and his band will perform various public concerts and conduct master classes for local musicians and students.

This unique rapper and his band will perform in Azerbaijan for the first time through the US Department of State’s Arts Envoy Program, which brings prominent American musicians to countries throughout the world to foster cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

All Wordsmith’s performances in Azerbaijan are free and open to the public. The US Embassy invites anyone interested in live American hip-hop music to attend any of the following events:

October 13- Park Bulvar Mall-7 p.m.

October 16- YARAT Contemporary Art Space -7 p.m.

October 20- Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater-7 p.m.

Wordsmith makes hip-hop with a strong motivational message. His mission is to entertain and educate through a message of purpose while providing quality, marketable Music for the Masses.

Though he earned a full athletic scholarship to play football at Morgan State University, it was his transfer to Salisbury University that shifted Wordsmith’s focus to entertainment, and he completed his schooling there with a Bachelor's Degree in Theater Arts.

Wordsmith combines his love of Music and Theater into highly expressive performances that are free of profanity, full of message driven content, and fun for all ages. Wordsmith’s music is for everyone!

Wordsmith kicked off 2018 by providing original hip hop narration for “Carnival of the Animals,” with Marin Alsop and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. A nomination and win for Best Rap/Hip Album for Perspective Jukebox at the 16th Independent Music Awards were on the horizon, while television interviews and performances followed shortly after.

Wordsmith looks forward to closing out 2018 with major tours to Baku, Azerbaijan and Haiti to teach, perform, and spread his message of purpose.

Wordsmith's contributions as a musician, teacher, and philanthropist have taken him on tours to Africa, Israel, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, and more. Partnerships with the State Department, Baltimore City Hall, Keller Williams Realty, Open Door Baltimore, and Project Plase also have allowed Wordsmith to fulfill his love for helping inner city youth and the homeless.

For more information, visit the US Embassy in Azerbaijan Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/baku.usembassy

www.wordsmithmusic.com

News.Az

News.Az