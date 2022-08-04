US ready to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan, Armenia – Blinken

The United States is ready to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Blinken made the remarks during a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Department of State said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The United States is ready to engage bilaterally, with likeminded partners, to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and help achieve a long-term political settlement, said the statement.

News.Az