US ready to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan, Armenia – Blinken

US ready to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan, Armenia – Blinken

The United States is ready to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Blinken made the remarks during a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Department of State said in a statement, News.Az reports.  

The United States is ready to engage bilaterally, with likeminded partners, to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and help achieve a long-term political settlement, said the statement.


