US ready to support durable peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia – Biden

The United States stands ready to support a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US President Joseph Biden said in his letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

“I am pleased to see that your nation and Armenia have made steady progress toward finalizing a peace agreement that would normalize relations between your two countries. I want to assure you that the United States stands ready to support a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia that would finally put to rest centuries of conflict,” stated Biden, News.Az reports.“A peace agreement would not only ensure Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it would transform the entire region–paving the way for increased trade, investment, and connectivity between Europe and Central Asia. As the world's attention turns to Baku for COP29, you have a unique opportunity to demonstrate your commitment to peace in front of a global audience. As you know, finalizing the remaining articles of the peace agreement will require creativity and compromise on all sides. But I am confident that you will continue to meet this moment, and I encourage you to finalize an agreement this year,” the US president stressed.

