US reaffirms commitment to helping build peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

The United States remains commitment to helping build peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Ambassador to Baku Earle Litzenberger said on Tuesday.

The diplomat made the comments during a Doors Open Day event organized by the US Embassy in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the US seeks to resolve any problems between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We will facilitate the negotiation process between the parties,” Ambassador Litzenberger said.

The ambassador added that the US also welcomes EU’s mediation on this issue.

