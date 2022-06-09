US reaffirms support for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is committed to supporting the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said at a briefing in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the US is in dialogue with Azerbaijan and Armenia to help parties find ways to support peace.

Litzenberger praised the EU’s mediatory role in the peace process.

“The EU is doing very successful work in this direction, and we support it. Contacts are maintained at the level of leaders, at the level of foreign ministers. Working group on border delimitation has been set up. Opening communications is of great importance,” he added.

News.Az