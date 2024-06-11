US reaffirms support for Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States remains committed to supporting the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien.

He made the remarks at a final meeting of the Armenia-US strategic dialogue in Yerevan, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.O’Brien stressed that the US is promoting efforts to establish long-term peace in the region, expanding economic opportunities from Central Asia to the Mediterranean Sea.“In the event of long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, these opportunities will become wider. In this regard, the US is pleased to support efforts in this area,” he added.

