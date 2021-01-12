US redesignates Cuba as 'state sponsor of terrorism'

The US has placed Cuba back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, citing the communist country's backing of Venezuela, BBC reports.

President Donald Trump's administration made the announcement just days before he leaves the White House.

President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on 20 January, has previously said he wants to improve US-Cuban relations.

Cuba called the move "political opportunism".

Mr Biden has said he is seeking closer ties between the long-term adversaries but Mr Trump's decision is likely to hinder a quick repair of relations.

Cuba's place on the list will require a formal review that could take months, analysts say.

The Caribbean island was removed from the list by President Barack Obama in 2015, but Mr Trump has taken a harder line towards the country.

In response, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted: "We condemn the cynical and hypocritical qualification of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, announced by the United States."

In advance of the announcement, House Democrat Gregory Meeks called it "another stunt by President Trump and Pompeo, trying to tie the hands of the incoming Biden administration on their way out the door."

