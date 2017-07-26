US reduced aid to Armenia three-fold

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has reduced its financial aid to Armenia more than three-fold. Thus, in 2018, the US will allocate $6.2m to Armenia, whereas in 2016 it amounted to $20.4m.

Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian media that the U.S. House of Representatives Committee On Appropriations passed a draft bill on assignations for "State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs" (SFORP) for 2018. According to the bill, the US will provide financial support to other countries in amount of $47.4bn, which is $10bn less than last year. This includes an article on assistance to countries that have accepted Syrian refugees.

The Trump administration offered to reduce the aid to Armenia by 67%.

The structure of the budgetary aid to Armenia is as follows: $4m - Economic Support and Development Fund, $1.5m - international drug control and law enforcement program, $700,000 - non-proliferation programs for weapons of mass destruction, counter-terrorism , demining and related issues.

News.Az

News.Az