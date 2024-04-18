US reiterates support for Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States strongly supports the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesman of the US State Department said during a briefing, News.Az reports.

“We strongly support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a durable and dignified peace, and we stand ready to continue to help facilitate this process,” he said.

Previously, the US State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, noted that the US is happy to play whatever role it can to facilitate a dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"When the Secretary has communicated with the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, he has made clear that there needs to be a dialogue between the two parties," he pointed out.

