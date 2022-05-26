U.S. reiterates support for EU-brokered conversations between Azerbaijan, Armenia
The United States welcomes the first joint meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral Border Commissions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter on Thursday, News.Az reports.
Blinken reiterated U.S. support for the EU-brokered conversations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
“The U.S. supports the EU-brokered conversations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and encourages continued positive momentum and bilateral dialogue in support of regional peace,” he added.