U.S. reiterates support for EU-brokered conversations between Azerbaijan, Armenia

The United States welcomes the first joint meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral Border Commissions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Blinken reiterated U.S. support for the EU-brokered conversations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The U.S. supports the EU-brokered conversations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and encourages continued positive momentum and bilateral dialogue in support of regional peace,” he added.

