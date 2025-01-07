US reports first bird flu-related human death

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first person in the United States to have a severe case of H5N1 bird flu has died, as confirmed by the Louisiana Department of Health.

This marks the first human fatality from bird flu in the country, News.Az reports, citing CNN. The person, who was over 65 and reportedly had underlying medical conditions, was hospitalized with the flu after exposure to a backyard flock of birds and to wild birds.Louisiana health officials said that their investigation found no other human cases linked to this patient’s infection.Flu experts have been warning that the H5N1 virus would bare its teeth as infections spread.“We’ve been studying the family tree of this virus for 25 odd years, and this is probably the nastiest form of the virus that we’ve seen. So the fact that it finally did cause a fatal infection here is tragic but not surprising,” said Dr. Richard Webby, who directs the World Health Organization Collaborating Center for Studies on the Ecology of Influenza in Animals and Birds at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.Since 2003, there have been roughly 900 human bird flu infections reported globally, and about half of those people have died, according to the World Health Organization. That would give the virus a 50% case fatality rate, making it extraordinarily lethal – but experts don’t actually think it kills half the people it infects.Because severe cases are more likely to be reported than mild ones, mild illnesses probably aren’t being factored into that figure.But even if the actual case fatality rate were 10 times lower – about 5% – it would still be a serious virus to contend with. The case fatality rate for the ancestral strain of Covid-19 was estimated to be around 2.6%, for example.A recent study by scientists from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the first 46 human cases of H5N1 in the US last year found that they were nearly all mild and, except one, happened after exposure to infected farm animals.The Louisiana patient was infected with the D1.1 clade of the bird flu virus, a strain that is circulating in wild birds and poultry. It’s different from the variant that’s circulating in dairy cattle.Scientists don’t know whether it is associated with more severe disease in people. D1.1 also infected a critically ill teenager who was hospitalized in Canada. The teen, a 13-year-old girl, received intensive care and recovered, but investigators don’t know how she was exposed.D1.1 infections have also been identified in poultry farm workers in Washington. Those cases appear to have been milder.

