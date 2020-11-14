U.S. reports record-high daily increase of nearly 200,000 COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States reported an all-time high of nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, setting a new record for the fifth time in a week, data updated Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show, Xinhua reports.

The new daily case count of 194,610 refreshed the previous nationwide record of 143,408 cases set on the previous day, pushing the seven-day average daily increase to a record high of 132,442 cases, according to the latest CDC data.

The United States has recorded more than 10,707,000 cases with more than 244,100 related deaths as of Friday evening, according to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

