US returning to UN Human Rights Council as observer

The US on Monday announced that it will re-engage with the UN Human Rights Council as an observer, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mark Cassayre, the charge d'affaires at the US mission to the UN in Geneva, made the announcement at the end of the council’s session on Monday.

“I am pleased to inform you that this morning, Secretary [Antony] Blinken will announce that the United States will re-engage with the United Nations Human Rights Council as an observer.

“We do so knowing that the most effective way to reform and improve the Council is to engage with it in a principled fashion,” Cassayre said.

The administration of former President Donald Trump had withdrawn the US from the HR Council in 2018.

