US reveals its Iran terms

The US has made public its condition regarding Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with CBS that the United States is ready to conclude an agreement with Tehran in the interests of Iran, News.Az reports.

To do this, they demand that Iran give up its nuclear ambitions, Rubio said: "What happens next depends on the decisions that Iran makes. If they choose the path of diplomacy, then we are ready. We are ready to sign an agreement that will be in the interests of both the Iranian people and the world. If they choose another path, there will be consequences."

