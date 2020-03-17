US: San Francisco under 3-week coronavirus lock-down

+ ↺ − 16 px

San Francisco city of the U.S. State of California went on 24-hour lock-down for at least three weeks to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Effective at midnight, San Francisco will require people to stay home except for essential needs," Mayor London Breed said on Twitter late Monday. "Necessary government functions & essential stores will remain open."

Breed stressed these steps are based on the advice of public health experts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to the California-based TMZ news site, the mayor added that all residents can only leave home for doctor's appointments or grocery shopping during the round-the-clock curfew.

Breed said the rule will be effective for at least the next 3 weeks.

Also, six Bay Area counties are urging their residents to stay at home unless they have essential businesses such as health care operations, grocery stores, shelters, media outlets, gas stations and banks. Restaurants can remain open, but only for takeout and delivery.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the U.S. has climbed to 85, with total confirmed cases over 4,600, according to Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

In California, seven coronavirus related deaths have been confirmed so far.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of over 183,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,100, while more than 79,900 have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 96,000, with 94% in mild condition and 6% in critical condition.

