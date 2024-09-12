US sanctions 16 Venezuelan allies over election obstruction claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, the U.S. imposed sanctions on 16 allies of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accusing them of obstructing the disputed July presidential election and committing human rights abuses, News.Az reports citing Voice of America.

Those targeted by the Treasury Department include the head of the country's high court, leaders of state security forces and prosecutors. The move came days after the departure into exile of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the former diplomat who represented the main opposition parties and claimed to have won the July 28 presidential election by a wide margin.Venezuela's electoral authorities declared Maduro the victor hours after polls closed, but unlike previous elections, they never released detailed vote tallies to back up their claim. Global condemnation over the lack of transparency prompted Maduro to ask Venezuela's high court, stacked with ruling party loyalists, to audit the results.The court reaffirmed his victory.Experts from the United Nations and the Carter Center, which at the invitation of Maduro's government observed the election, determined the results announced by electoral authorities lacked credibility.

