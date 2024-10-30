US sanctions 398 firms for alleged support of Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. has sanctioned 398 firms in multiple countries for allegedly assisting Russia in its ongoing war with Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign medial.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Treasury and State Department announced the sanctions against the firms from dozens of nations including Russia, China and India.The initiative targets "third-party countries" accused of offering material support to the Kremlin or helping Russia circumvent the extensive network of sanctions imposed since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The effort is part of a broader strategy to tighten economic pressure on Moscow by cutting off avenues of external assistance that could weaken the impact of the thousands of financial and trade restrictions already in place.The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on 274 companies accused of funneling advanced technology to Russia, along with several Russian defense and manufacturing firms directly involved in producing or assembling military equipment.These companies are believed to play a critical role in maintaining the Kremlin's arsenal, supplying weapons and technology used in the ongoing war against Ukraine. The latest round of sanctions aims to disrupt these supply chains and further isolate Russia's defense sector.The State Department also announced new diplomatic sanctions targeting senior officials within Russia's Ministry of Defense, as well as key defense companies supporting Moscow's war efforts. The sanctions extend to several China-based firms accused of exporting dual-use goods that help fill vital gaps in Russia's military-industrial supply chain.Additionally, entities and individuals linked to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka's regime have been penalized for their role in backing Russia's defense industry, further tightening the international crackdown on supporters of the Kremlin.

