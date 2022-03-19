US sanctions to remain in place until Russia changes its course, Blinken says

US sanctions against Russia will remain in place until Moscow changes its political course, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a roundtable with journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Of course, the purpose of all of this is not to have these things [sanctions] in perpetuity. The purpose of the sanctions is to change their [Russia’s] conduct, along with everything else that we’re doing," he said.

The US top diplomat told the public to "be prepared for this to go on for some time," because the intended result will not be immediately achieved.

News.Az