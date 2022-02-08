U.S. says efforts to fully account for missing persons during first Karabakh war ‘critical’ to lasting peace

U.S. says efforts to fully account for missing persons during first Karabakh war ‘critical’ to lasting peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Efforts to fully account for missing persons, including from the 1990s [the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war], are critical to lasting peace in the South Caucasus, the U.S. Department of State wrote on Twitter.

“We welcome Azerbaijan's release of Armenian detainees. Efforts to facilitate the return of all remaining detainees and fully account for missing persons, including from the 1990s, are critical to lasting peace in the region,” the State Department tweeted.

Guided by the principle of humanism, Baku handed over eight Armenian servicemen to Yerevan on February 7.

Some of them are the servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 when Azerbaijan suppressed a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of Kalbajar district of the state border.

News.Az