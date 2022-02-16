US says Turkiye-Armenia normalization will help unblock communications in region

The normalization of relations between Turkiye and Armenia will help unblock communications in the region, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told journalists in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that Ankara-Yerevan normalization will also contribute to the improvement of Baku-Yerevan ties.

News.Az