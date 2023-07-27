US Secretary of Defense: Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to put pressure on Russia
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to put pressure on Russia, Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, told CNN, News.az reports.
He appreciated the ongoing counter-offensive operations: "Kyiv is allocating enough funds to the ongoing counter-offensive operations against the Russian forces. Therefore, Ukraine has a number of options."
According to him, the Ukrainian army successfully overcomes minefields and other obstacles: "The loss of personnel and equipment is small. Ukrainian forces are well prepared. They are ready to succeed."