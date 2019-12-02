US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former governor of Texas and Energy Secretary Richard Perry stepped down from his post on Sunday, according to an official statement. He will be replaced by Dan Brouillette, who was backed by the Senate in advance, Spuntik reported.

Perry had been in the Trump administration as Secretary of Energy since March 2017.

He announced his resignation after reports suggested he was behind the controversial 25 July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the centre of the US House's ongoing impeachment inquiry.

News.Az

News.Az