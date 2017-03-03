U.S. Secretary of State and Armenian FM discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian talked on phone on Friday, APA reports quoting Interfax.

Nalbandian and Rex Tillerson exchanged views on steps aimed at advancing the process of the Karabakh conflict settlement. The need for implementing the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg last year was stressed. Secretary of State Tillerson, for his part, assured that the U.S. will continue to actively support the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

News.Az

