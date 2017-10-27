US Secretary of State approves new 'black' list against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signed off the list of Russian, Iranian and North Korean persons or entities, against which sanctions were introduced this summer, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

"Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has authorized the department to issue guidance to the public specifying the persons or entities that are part of or operating on behalf of the defense or intelligence sectors of the government of the Russian Federation," she said. "What that means is that Secretary Tillerson has signed off on this and it is now being held on Capitol Hill", according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The State Department is "currently informing Congress, key US industries stakeholders and our allies and partners" of the directive, Nauert noted that they expect to post the full public guidance on state.gov shortly.

News.Az

