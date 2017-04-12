US Secretary of State arrives in Moscow

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow.

Report informs that the Secretary of State arrived in Russia from Italy, where he participated in a meeting of foreign ministers of G-7 countries.

During the talks, which will be held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Robert Tillerson, topical tasks in the field of international security planned to be discussed.

The visit ends on April 12.

