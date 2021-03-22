US Secretary of State attends online Novruz event organized by Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An online event dedicated to the Novruz holiday was held in Washington on March 19, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the US told News.Az.

The event was jointly organized by the embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan in the US, as well as through the moderation of the Meridian International Center and the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs.

High-ranking guests of the event, namely, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Education and Cultural Affairs Matthew Lussenhop, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives Gregory Meeks, Vice Chief of the US National Guard Bureau, Lieutenant General Marc Sasseville voiced their congratulations.

In his speech, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that Novruz is celebrated annually by many US citizens and that this holiday, which has a thousand-year history, unites the peoples of the US with the peoples of the host countries of the event.

Blinken stressed that Novruz is a new beginning, new opportunities and hope for the new cooperation between the US and all host countries of the event.

Then the ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan delivered speeches. They also voiced the congratulations on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

The video footage of the event can be found at the following link: https://youtu.be/Wrf23KwrjKc

