US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Israel

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Thursday arrived in Israel.

Before his departure, Blinken reiterated US full support for Israel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"When I’m in Israel, I’ll have the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog, other senior officials. I look forward to seeing our embassy team, as well, which is doing terrific work during these difficult days,” the top US diplomat said.

"We’re determined to make sure that Israel gets everything it needs to defend itself, and provide for the security of its people. Already, significant military assistance requested by Israel is on the way. That’s on top of everything that we’ve been doing for years, including with the memorandum of understanding that was negotiated by President Obama, to make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself," Blinken added.

