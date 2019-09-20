US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to extend greetings and congratulations to you and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the 'Contract of the Century'" Michael Pompeo said.

"This year’s 25th anniversary commemoration comes at a time when Azerbaijan continues its commitment to bringing its abundant energy resources to world markets. Over the past quarter-century, the United States has been a stalwart partner in Azerbaijan’s efforts to develop its domestic energy resources, contribute to European and global energy security, and chart its course as an independent nation. By signing this contract with Western firms in 1994 and constructing the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Azerbaijan became a major supplier of oil to world markets and pioneered the first direct energy link between the Caspian and the Mediterranean seas," he said.

"Azerbaijan is once again playing a pioneering role, this time in the form of natural gas exported through the Southern Gas Corridor, which makes a strategic contribution to Europe’s energy security. As President Trump noted in his letter to you on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, we fully support your efforts and believe Azerbaijan’s economic success is important for the stability and prosperity of the region," reads the letter.

"Our successful energy cooperation has contributed positively to our strategic relationship, which also encompasses economic cooperation, a security partnership, and our continuing engagement on human rights, fundamental freedoms, and democratic governance," the secretary of state said.

"The United States looks forward to continuing and deepening our work together in all of these areas. Please accept my congratulations on the anniversary of this important milestone," he added.

