US Secretary of State to visit Ukraine

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Ukraine on July 9, Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, this will be a short visit for 2-2.5 hours.

In June, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, at a meeting with Tillerson in Washington, presented him options for more active involvement of the US in the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

