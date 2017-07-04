US Secretary of State to visit Ukraine
It will be a short visit for 2-2.5 hours.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Ukraine on July 9, Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, this will be a short visit for 2-2.5 hours.
In June, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, at a meeting with Tillerson in Washington, presented him options for more active involvement of the US in the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
