US Secretary Rubio visits Mexico as Trump administration intensifies cartel crackdown

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Mexico on Wednesday for his first official visit to the country since taking office, as Washington ramps up efforts to combat drug cartels, curb illegal immigration, and counter China’s growing influence in Latin America.

Rubio, the first Latino to serve as America’s top diplomat, is scheduled to meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and senior officials in Mexico City before traveling to Ecuador later this week. His trip follows a U.S. military strike on a Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean on Tuesday that officials said was carrying illegal drugs. The operation, which killed 11 people, was the first since President Donald Trump deployed additional warships to the region, escalating tensions with Caracas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The visit comes amid strained U.S.-Mexico relations. While Sheinbaum has maintained pragmatic ties with Trump, she has sharply criticized U.S. immigration raids and rejected suggestions that Washington could carry out unilateral military operations inside Mexico. Still, both governments are working toward a new security agreement to expand cooperation against cartels.

Cartel violence and migration are expected to dominate the talks. Washington earlier this year designated some Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, and the Trump administration has authorized the Pentagon to increase surveillance and consider direct action against cartel networks.

Trade is also high on the agenda. Mexico narrowly avoided steep 30% tariffs on exports to the U.S. in July by agreeing to renegotiate aspects of the USMCA trade pact, though it remains subject to 25% tariffs on fentanyl-related goods. Analysts expect the future of the USMCA, as well as measures to block China from using Mexico to bypass tariffs, to feature prominently in Rubio’s discussions.

A senior State Department official said the U.S. hopes to announce “concrete measures” on security, migration, and China cooperation during Rubio’s visits to Mexico and Ecuador.

