US Senate approves Finnish, Swedish NATO bids

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution pressing NATO to quickly admit Finland and Sweden, committee member James Risch has announced, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to Risch, the committee’s passage of this resolution is a testament to the bipartisan support for Finland and Sweden joining NATO, and the urgency of strengthening the alliance.

“I’ve long said that Sweden’s and Finland’s strong political and military traditions make them a perfect fit for the alliance. I hope the Senate will follow the committee’s lead and move quickly to pass this resolution,” he added.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 24.

