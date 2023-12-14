Yandex metrika counter

US Senate passes $886-billion draft defense budget for 2024

The Senate of the US Congress approved the country’s draft defense budget for fiscal year 2024, worth record $886.3 billion, according to a live broadcast of the vote, News.Az reports citing TASS.

A total of 62 senators voted in favor, 10 were against.

After being approved by the Senate, the 3,000-page draft National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 will be sent to the House of Representatives.

The document allocates $300 million for financial aid to Ukraine in 2024. It is planned that another $300 million will be allocated for the purpose in fiscal year 2025.

The overall defense budget will stand at record-high $886 billion, up 3% since last year.

After being approved by both chambers of the US Congress, the document will go to US President Joe Biden for signing.


