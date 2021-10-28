US should deliver F-35s Ankara paid for, or return money – Turkish FM

The US should either deliver the F-35 fighter jets that Turkey paid for or return the money, or give another product instead, the Turkish foreign minister said Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“If the US does not want to resolve the issue about F35s, or if the US Congress blocks it, Turkey will consider other options including purchasing (Russian-made) SU-35 or SU-57,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk in a televised interview.

Turkey and the US have agreed to continue talks to resolve the issue over the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

According to a statement, representatives of the Turkish and US defense ministries held a meeting in the capital Ankara, in which they also discussed financial issues.

In 2019, Washington announced that it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 program over Ankara’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Ankara also repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the issue.

News.Az