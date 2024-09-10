US slams Iran’s missile supplies to Russia, announces fresh sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States on Tuesday confirmed that Iran has delivered missiles to Russia, which are expected to be deployed in Ukraine within weeks.

"Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine against Ukrainians," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told journalists in London, News.Az reports citing AFP.“Russia has now received shipments with these ballistic missiles, and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine, against Ukraine,” Blinken said, citing intelligence that he said has been shared with US allies and partners around the world.The supply of Iranian missiles enables Russia to use more of its arsenal for targets that are further from the front line in Ukraine, Blinken said.“This development and the growing cooperation between Russia and Iran threatens European security and demonstrates how Iran’s destabilizing influence reaches far beyond the Middle East.”Russia was also sharing technology with Iran, including on nuclear issues, he added.Additional US sanctions on Iran will include the airline Iran Air, and other countries are also expected to announce new sanctions, Blinken said.

News.Az