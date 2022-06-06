US, South Korea fire ballistic missiles in response to DPRK’s launches
- 06 Jun 2022 05:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174050
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/us-south-korea-fire-ballistic-missiles-in-response-to-dprks-launches Copied
The United States and South Korea have fired ballistic missiles in response to North Korea’s missile launches, Yonhap said on Monday citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, News.Az reports citing TASS.
According to the South Korean military, eight ballistic missiles were fired.
No details were reported.