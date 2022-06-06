Yandex metrika counter

US, South Korea fire ballistic missiles in response to DPRK’s launches

The United States and South Korea have fired ballistic missiles in response to North Korea’s missile launches, Yonhap said on Monday citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

According to the South Korean military, eight ballistic missiles were fired. 

No details were reported.


