US, South Korea, UAE launch joint military drills for first time

South Korea, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have initiated joint military drills at a high-tech training facility in South Korea for the first time, News.Az reports citing Yonhap.

The exercises aim to enhance combined operational capabilities of the armies of the three countries with multinational forces, the South Korean Army announced.The 11-day exercise is under way at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC), a facility employing advanced technologies for realistic ground drills, in the mountainous county of Inje, 126 kilometers northeast of Seoul, and will run through Friday, according to the Army.The training has served as an opportunity to enhance trilateral military exchanges and cooperation, it said.Some 3,000 troops from the South Korean Army's 7th Infantry Brigade under the 6th Infantry Division, a battalion employing the Stryker armored vehicle under the US 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and an UAE infantry company joined the exercise, it added.The drills also mobilized about 200 pieces of combat equipment, including K1E1 tanks, K200 armored vehicles and K55A1 self-propelled howitzers from the South Korean side, as well as US Gray Eagle drones, Black Hawk choppers and Stryker armored vehicles.As part of efforts to boost interoperability, the U.S. has taken part in the KCTC exercise since 2011. The UAE has expanded its participation in the drill after a platoon first joined the exercise last year.

