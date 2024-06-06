US State Department implements first tranche of sanctions against Georgian individuals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, announced at today’s press briefing that the U.S. has sanctioned “dozens ” of Georgian individuals in its first tranche of sanctions, News.az reports citing Civil.ge.

In his statement he said: “The US remains deeply concerned with Georgian Dream party’s antidemocratic actions, as well as its recent statements and rhetoric. These actions risk derailing Georgia’s European future and run counter to the Georgian Constitution and the wishes of its people.”

News.Az