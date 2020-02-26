U.S. State Department issues statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of the State has issued a statement on the 28th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

“The United States commemorates the incident people killed and calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the conflict as soon as possible,” read the statement, AzVision.az reports.

On February 26, 1992, Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the 7,000 population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

