US State Department official to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will be in Baku on June 27-29.

According to Oxu.Az, Wells will take part in the meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Afghanistan.

It should be noted that the meeting of the Contact Group will be held in Baku on June 28.

News.Az


