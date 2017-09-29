US State Department official visiting Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US State Department official is visiting Azerbaijan.

Alicia Allison, Office Director for Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts in the US Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan told APA.

Having recently assumed her duties as Director of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts at the Department of State, she arrived in Azerbaijan on 28 September in order to familiarize herself with the country.

During her time here she will be speaking with a wide variety of Azerbaijanis in order to gain a broad perspective on Azerbaijan, its issues and concerns.”

Prior to this position, she served as the Director of Political Training at the Department’s Foreign Service Institute. Among her other assignments, she was External Affairs Unit Chief in Embassy Moscow’s Political Section, Political Section Chief at Embassy Nicosia, and staff officer in the Department’s Executive Secretariat in Washington.

Ms. Allison also completed tours in Mexico City and Istanbul. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and her MPA from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School.

Ms. Allison is originally from Timonium, Maryland.

