US State Dept. energy official due in Azerbaijan
- 26 May 2017 10:47
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy, US Department of State Robin Dunnigan will visit Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan told May 26.
Dunnigan will lead a US delegation during the annual international exhibition Caspian Oil & Gas 2017.
The 24th Caspian International Oil & Gas Exhibition will be held in Baku from May 31 to June 3.
News.Az