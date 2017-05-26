US State Dept. energy official due in Azerbaijan

US State Dept. energy official due in Azerbaijan

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy, US Department of State Robin Dunnigan will visit Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan told May 26.

Dunnigan will lead a US delegation during the annual international exhibition Caspian Oil & Gas 2017.

The 24th Caspian International Oil & Gas Exhibition will be held in Baku from May 31 to June 3.

News.Az

