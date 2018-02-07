U.S. State Dept. official comments on upcoming early presidential election in Azerbaijan

Deputy Assistant Secretary in the U.S. State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget A. Brink, who is on a visit to Baku, has commented on the upcoming early presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"Our advice to Azerbaijan regarding the elections is that the election be held freely and fairly, in line with the Constitution and international commitments,” she said.

“The U.S. supports democratic processes and an environment where people can freely assemble and express their opinions and where there are free media,” the State Department official stressed.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order Feb. 5 announcing early presidential election for April 11.

