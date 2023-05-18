US State of Illinois proclaims May 28 as “Azerbaijan Republic Day”

US State of Illinois proclaims May 28 as “Azerbaijan Republic Day”

Jay Robert (J.B.) Pritzker, Governor of the US state of Illinois has signed a proclamation designating May 28 as “Azerbaijan Republic Day” in Illinois, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

The proclamation says: “Azerbaijani Americans have had a strong presence within the Chicago community, contributing to our regional diversity, intercultural understanding, peace and prosperity.

The Azerbaijan community and ACMA – Azerbaijan Center of Midwest America was opened on April 15, 2015.”

The document also mentions that the Republic of Azerbaijan was one of the first nation-states to grant universal suffrage rights, and was recognized by other democratic nations, including the United States of America.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan is an ally and strategic partner of the United States, it continues the belief of its founder’s guiding principles and educates others on the shared values of humanity and democracy,” the proclamation notes.

